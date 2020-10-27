Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

For those observing, may we wish you a healthy, safe, and sweet 5781.

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Terror Bombing Shakes Religious School in Pakistan
Rescue workers collect remains at the site of a blast in a religious school in Peshawar on October 27, 2020. (Abdul Majeed/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Peshawar
Pakistan
terrorism
school
Imran Khan

Terror Bombing Shakes Religious School in Pakistan

Uri Cohen
10/27/2020

At least eight people were killed and over 136 were injured early Tuesday morning in a blast at the Jamia Zubairia religious seminary in northwestern Pakistan. No group claimed responsibility for planting the bomb that police identified as the cause for the explosion in the city of Peshawar near the Afghanistan border. The Pakistani Taliban released a statement condemning the attack, while Pakistani President Imran Khan promised to “ensure the terrorists responsible for this cowardly barbaric attack are brought to justice ASAP.” Pakistan, specifically the region surrounding Peshawar, has seen a noticeable uptick in terrorist bombings and attacks against security forces in recent months, the most lethal of which was the June shooting at the Karachi stock exchange. Four security officials were killed and seven people were wounded in the attack.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.