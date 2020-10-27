Terror Bombing Shakes Religious School in Pakistan

At least eight people were killed and over 136 were injured early Tuesday morning in a blast at the Jamia Zubairia religious seminary in northwestern Pakistan. No group claimed responsibility for planting the bomb that police identified as the cause for the explosion in the city of Peshawar near the Afghanistan border. The Pakistani Taliban released a statement condemning the attack, while Pakistani President Imran Khan promised to “ensure the terrorists responsible for this cowardly barbaric attack are brought to justice ASAP.” Pakistan, specifically the region surrounding Peshawar, has seen a noticeable uptick in terrorist bombings and attacks against security forces in recent months, the most lethal of which was the June shooting at the Karachi stock exchange. Four security officials were killed and seven people were wounded in the attack.