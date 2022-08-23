The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Terrorist Group Believed Responsible For Series of Church Fires in Egypt, Report Says
Egyptian police gather outside the Abu Sifin church located in the densely populated Imbaba neighborhood west of the Nile river, part of Giza governorate, on August 14, 2022, after more than 40 people were killed when a fire ripped through a Coptic Christian church during Sunday mass. (Khaled Desouki/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Coptic Church
Fires
terror

Terrorist Group Believed Responsible For Series of Church Fires in Egypt, Report Says

The Media Line Staff
08/23/2022

Fires broke out over the weekend in several more Coptic Orthodox churches in Egypt, leading the state security agency to launch a search for “a terrorist group allegedly responsible for the systematic attacks,” The New Arab reported on Monday, citing an unnamed high-level security source. There have been six fires over eight days in Cairo, Giza province, southern Egypt and Alexandria, with most of the fires caused by a short circuit in a power generator. The first church fire broke out on July 14, killing 41, including the priest and 15 children. On Sunday fires broke out in two churches annexed to monasteries in the southern Egyptian Asyut and Minya provinces, and in a church in Alexandria. Egyptian authorities so far have denied any criminal intent behind the fires. The source told The New Arab that there is now coordination between Egypt’s security authorities, including the general intelligence agency, to discover and arrest the group responsible for the fires.

