Teva and Sheba Join Forces To Push Israeli Health Tech Abroad

Israel’s best-known drugmaker and its most innovation-hungry hospital are trying to build a faster lane from startup promise to real-world medicine. In her report, Maayan Hoffman looks at a new partnership between Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and ARC Innovation, the global innovation arm of Sheba Medical Center, designed to help Israeli health care technologies move from pilots to hospitals, factories, supply chains, and international markets.

The agreement, signed at the end of last month, brings together two Israeli heavyweights with global reach. Teva brings pharmaceutical scale, manufacturing, logistics, research and development, and a new open-innovation platform called Teva Rise. ARC brings Sheba’s clinical environment, physicians, laboratories, and a network that has already helped establish and invest in more than 100 health care startups.

Igal Gurevich, Teva Israel’s head of strategic partnerships and corporate affairs, says the logic is simple: Better technology can improve medication adherence, hospital care, personalized medicine, manufacturing, and logistics. If patients use medicines more effectively and hospitals deliver care more efficiently, everyone in the chain benefits, especially the patient.

Angela Rabinovich, ARC’s chief business officer, frames the partnership as a way to combine two organizations with different strengths and a shared global innovation mindset. The collaboration gained speed after both Teva and ARC won Israel Innovation Authority grants in December to create pilot sites for Israeli technology companies. They did not apply together, but the grants put them on a converging track.

The partnership will focus on three main areas. First, startups that approach either Teva or ARC may now gain access to both, creating wider opportunities to test, validate, and deploy technologies. Second, the two sides plan clinical and research and development collaborations, using technology to accelerate drug research, molecular searches, and clinical work. Third, they will tackle logistics and operations, including challenges such as cold-chain storage and supply-chain efficiency.

A joint steering committee will meet quarterly, and working groups will identify overlapping challenges. Budgets will be set project by project, from modest pilots to multimillion-dollar efforts.

Hoffman’s full article shows how one carefully structured partnership could give Israeli startups something they badly need: a bridge from clever idea to global health care impact.