Texas Runoffs Put Jewish and Muslim Communities at Center of Campaign Fights

Texas voters headed into Tuesday’s runoff elections with two ugly fights over religion and identity crowding the ballot: a Democratic congressional race in San Antonio shaken by antisemitism allegations, and a Republican US Senate runoff marked by anti-Muslim campaign rhetoric.

In Texas’ 35th Congressional District, Democratic leaders have tried to block Maureen Galindo from winning the party’s nomination after comments about Jews, Zionists, and Israel drew sharp criticism from party officials and Jewish community leaders. Galindo, a local housing activist, finished first in the March primary with 29%, narrowly ahead of Bexar County sheriff’s deputy Johnny Garcia, who received 27%. The district was redrawn by Texas Republicans and is considered difficult but not hopeless for Democrats in a strong midterm year.

Galindo’s campaign account had called for turning a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility into a prison for “American Zionists” and former ICE officers. House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chair Suzan DelBene said in a statement, “House Republican leadership must immediately cease propping up this antisemitic candidacy.”

The race has also raised questions about outside spending. A newly formed political action committee called Lead Left PAC has spent heavily to promote Galindo, while Democrats accuse Republicans of trying to elevate a weaker nominee. The PAC has not disclosed its donors, and campaign finance watchdogs have filed a complaint over its reporting practices.

At the same time, the Republican Senate runoff between incumbent John Cornyn and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has featured ads and legal battles aimed at Muslim Texans. The Guardian reported that both candidates have tried to portray the other as too weak on Islam, including attacks over a Plano real estate project tied to an Islamic center.

The two contests are different, but the pattern is familiar: in a polarized election year, Jewish and Muslim communities are not only voters. They are becoming campaign material.