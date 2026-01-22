‘That’s the End of NATO’ Warning Looms Over Greenland Showdown

Giorgia Valente traces a kind of anxiety that is spreading through foreign capitals: not fear of American power, but fear of American unpredictability. In her reporting, pressure on Iran, a push for a Gaza “Board of Peace,” and a sudden confrontation with European allies over Greenland collide into one messy picture—strategic ambiguity that forces friends and foes to plan for multiple US endgames at once.

On Iran, analysts describe sharp rhetoric from President Donald Trump and visible military positioning, but no overt intervention. Walter Posch argues “cooler heads” tend to prevail and that toppling Tehran by air is “easier said than done,” while warning Iran also understands attacks on Israel could backfire. Potkin Azarmehr adds a darker cautionary tale: outside encouragement can leave uprisings exposed if help never arrives, urging Iranians not to “depend wholly on the outside world.”

The article then shifts north, where Greenland becomes a test of sovereignty inside NATO. President Trump calls the island “imperative” and says there is “no going back,” prompting European pushback and talk of collective Arctic security. Rajat Ganguly frames the dispute as a credibility signal to Russia and China, and warns that a military clash among allies would mean “the end of NATO.” Steven Terner questions why Washington would fracture an alliance it leads.

Trade policy ties the threads together. Tariff threats and talk of the EU’s Anti-Coercion Instrument—the “trade bazooka”—feed contingency planning, while some Europeans hedge with India and recalibrated China ties. A Danish Israeli voice, Daniel Arnheim, argues the US presence in Greenland is longstanding and predicts a pragmatic deal.

Read the full piece for the interviews and the through-line Valente captures: “Nobody knows what America will do next.”