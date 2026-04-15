The Case for Treating Regime Change in Iran as the Real Endgame

Ali Siadatan’s opinion piece argues that the West keeps trying to manage the Islamic Republic while avoiding the more unsettling conclusion that the system itself is the problem. His case is blunt: containment, deterrence, and negotiated deals have all bought time, but none has changed the deeper forces driving Iran’s conduct at home or across the Middle East. The result, he suggests, is a tired cycle of temporary calm followed by fresh confrontation.

Siadatan grounds that argument in both ideology and demography. He says the Islamic Republic is not just another difficult government but a system built on clerical rule fused with political power, leaving little room for durable compromise. Yet he also argues that Iran is changing from below. A large share of the population is under 40, and many younger Iranians appear detached from the regime’s religious and political foundations. He points to survey data suggesting a sharp gap between the identity the state projects and the beliefs many citizens now hold, then links that shift to repeated protest waves, from the 2009 Green Movement to later nationwide uprisings demanding broader freedoms.

From there, the piece widens out. Siadatan contends that just as Iran’s 1979 revolution helped shape the region’s turn toward political Islam, a future post-theocratic Iran could send a very different signal across the Middle East. It could strengthen reformist currents, loosen Tehran’s ties to Russia and China, and open the door to a different relationship with the West. That is the upside. The harder truth, as he presents it, is that no obvious transition path exists. External pressure has not been enough. Internal opposition has courage but faces repression, fragmentation, and the familiar problem of finding a unifying alternative.

Near the end, Ali Siadatan leaves readers with the real policy challenge: whether the US and its allies will keep settling for strategies that manage symptoms or start preparing for the possibility that deeper change in Iran is coming, wanted or not. Read the full opinion piece. It is a forceful case for dropping the polite fiction that the status quo can hold forever.