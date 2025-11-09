The Case That Still Haunts Negotiations: Lt. Hadar Goldin

I wrote an explainer to map Israel’s hardest bargaining line: the unresolved case of Lt. Hadar Goldin, whose remains were seized by Hamas fighters during the 2014 Gaza war and still shape talks on ceasefires and hostage exchanges. Goldin, a 23-year-old Givati Brigade officer, was killed on August 1, 2014, during a truce in Rafah; his body was carried into a tunnel before Israeli forces could retrieve him. Ever since, successive governments have treated the return of his remains as a red line.

The piece traces two strands. First, the family campaign led by Leah and Simcha Goldin to bring their son home for burial, a cause that resonates with Israeli norms of honoring the fallen. Second, the policy calculus: refusing major prisoner releases for remains, tying any ceasefire to a full accounting of the dead and missing, and resisting steps that would hand Hamas new leverage.

There has been some forward motion, but the limits are unmistakable. In January 2025, an Israel Defense Forces and Shin Bet operation recovered the remains of Sgt. Oron Shaul; President Isaac Herzog eulogized him at burial. But Goldin’s case reopened this weekend after Hamas claimed it had found his body in Rafah’s Al-Janina neighborhood. The military confirmed seven bodies were recovered there but said it cannot verify Goldin is among them.

The stakes reach from the war room to the negotiating table, where Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cites “red lines” in US-mediated talks involving Qatar and Egypt. Until Israel can verify and retrieve Goldin’s remains, the dilemma endures. Read my full explainer for what is driving Israel’s posture, what would count as proof, and how this case could steer the next round of deals.