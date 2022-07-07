The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

The Jane Goodall Institute Is Opening a Branch in Israel
Jane Goodall delivers a talk at the World Bank's Preston Auditorium on April 12, 2011. (Kristoffer Tripplaar/World Bank via Flickr)
Mideast Daily News
Jane Goodall Institute
Israel

The Jane Goodall Institute Is Opening a Branch in Israel

The Media Line Staff
07/07/2022

The Jane Goodall Institute, first established by the renowned primatologist and environmentalist in 1977, will open a new branch in Israel, the institute’s 26th branch worldwide. Goodall, 88, personally made the announcement on Wednesday, during an appearance via video link at the start of the 50th conference of the Israel Society of Ecology and Environmental Sciences in Tel Aviv. The new branch of the institute will be housed at the Max Stern Jezreel Valley College in northern Israel. The goals of the Israel branch of the institute include, according to The Times of Israel: encouraging Israeli cities to provide land to create ecological corridors so that animals living in the wild are free to move between protected areas, working with Bedouin in the Negev in southern Israel to map and replant native trees and medicinal plants, and restoring the wetlands that made up areas of northern Israel. Goodall reportedly will consider making a visit to Israel once the programs are up and running, according to the report.

