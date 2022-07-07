The Jane Goodall Institute Is Opening a Branch in Israel

The Jane Goodall Institute, first established by the renowned primatologist and environmentalist in 1977, will open a new branch in Israel, the institute’s 26th branch worldwide. Goodall, 88, personally made the announcement on Wednesday, during an appearance via video link at the start of the 50th conference of the Israel Society of Ecology and Environmental Sciences in Tel Aviv. The new branch of the institute will be housed at the Max Stern Jezreel Valley College in northern Israel. The goals of the Israel branch of the institute include, according to The Times of Israel: encouraging Israeli cities to provide land to create ecological corridors so that animals living in the wild are free to move between protected areas, working with Bedouin in the Negev in southern Israel to map and replant native trees and medicinal plants, and restoring the wetlands that made up areas of northern Israel. Goodall reportedly will consider making a visit to Israel once the programs are up and running, according to the report.