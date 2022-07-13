The Media Line Has President Biden’s Visit to the Region Covered!
US President Joe Biden arrived in Israel on Wednesday afternoon for a two-day visit that will be followed by meetings in the Palestinian territories and a visit to Saudi Arabia. The Media Line is on the ground providing news and highlights of President Biden’s trip to the region through in-depth reporting as well as our live blog chronicling the visit. See our live coverage here.
This Hanukkah Give the Gift of Truth
The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact based news that deserves your support.
The Media Line