The Media Line Is Bringing You the Women Leaders Summit in Dubai Live

The Media Line CEO and president Felice Friedson delivering the opening remarks at the Women Leaders Summit in Dubai, Nov. 2, 2022 (Omnia Al Desoukie)
Mideast Daily News
Women Leaders Summit
Dubai

The Media Line Staff
11/02/2022

The Media Line is liveblogging from the Women Leaders Summit in Dubai, which is chaired by our own president and CEO, Felice Friedson.  The summit focuses on elevating women in the workplace, bringing together female leaders to share their stories, struggles and journeys to success in order to enlighten and inspire the next generation. The speakers include Caroline Faraj, the vice president and editor in chief of CNN Arabic, UAE; Monica Hernandez Alarcon, HR Director for Egypt and Middle East at General Motors; Shada Elborno, managing director at Standard Chartered Bank; and TML’s Friedson.

 

