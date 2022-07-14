The Media Line Is There for Day 2 of US President Joe Biden’s Visit to Israel

US President Biden is halfway through a full day of meetings on his second day in Israel. He held a one-on-one meeting with Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid in Jerusalem, followed by a meeting with other staff members. President Biden and Lapid were then joined by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for a virtual meeting of the I2U2 forum. The forum focuses on joint investments and initiatives between the four countries in water, energy, transportation, space, health and food security. It also is meant to help Israel to continue to integrate into the region. President Biden and Lapid went directly from the forum to a meeting with reporters. Prior to making statements and answering questions they signed sign the Joint Declaration on the US-Israel Strategic Partnership. In the declaration, “the United States and Israel reaffirm the unbreakable bonds between our two countries and the enduring commitment of the United States to Israel’s security.” The declaration cover issues including the threat from Iran, military aid to Israel, the Abraham Accords and the Negev Summit, and the Israel-Palestinian conflict. A ceremony is scheduled for later this afternoon at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, where Israeli President Isaac Herzog will present President Biden with Israel’s Presidential Medal of Honor. The Media Line is on the ground providing news and highlights of President Biden’s trip to the region through in-depth reporting as well as our live blog chronicling the visit. See our live coverage here.