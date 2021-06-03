Defend Press Freedom

In honor of World Press Freedom Day on May 3rd, we hope you will consider supporting The Media Line this month.
The role of a free press has been at the foundation of democracies around the world for nearly 200 years.
Yet, in many countries, publications are censored and journalists put their lives at risk to report the truth.
A transparent and reliable press covering the important issues of the Middle East is needed more than ever.

Thank you!

Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
The Media Line Midway Through 2021
Mideast Daily News
The Media Line Midway Through 2021

Michael Friedson
06/03/2021

Rarely does a day pass in which someone does not offer a comparison between today and a year ago vis-à-vis the coronavirus assault. First and foremost, we see the terrible toll taken on businesses and express our gratitude at still being here to serve our readers, listeners and viewers. To that end, we owe special thanks to some very special people who doubled down in determination to maintain The Media Line’s flow of independent, trustworthy and timely news. Interest in Israel’s uniquely successful counterattack on COVID-19 was intense as was coverage of the region’s political trifecta: the US, Israel and the Palestinian territories all moving toward elections – though the first happens at regular intervals, the second recently at record frequency, and the third, not at all in recent memory. As it does with those it infects, COVID’s effects are lasting. There is much to dig out after and the additional financial pressures will not be abated for some time to come.

The bottom line: We need your help. We need your assistance to be able to continue to distribute TML’s complete and contextual news at no cost to individuals like yourselves who rely on us.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
