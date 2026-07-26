The Most Valuable Thing at the Idlib Market Isn’t Cash 

For years, Idlib’s economy adapted to Syria’s war through makeshift solutions, foreign currencies, and limited banking services. Now, a smartphone app is quietly reshaping everyday commerce, turning digital payments into a routine part of life in a region better known for conflict than financial innovation.

In How Digital Payments Are Changing Daily Life in Idlib, Syria, The Media Line’s Rizik Alabi describes how residents across northern Idlib increasingly rely on Sham Cash to pay for groceries, coffee, medicine, and other daily purchases by scanning QR codes instead of handing over paper money. What began as a money-transfer platform has evolved into a digital wallet used throughout markets, cafés, pharmacies, flower shops, gyms, and retail stores.

The app’s rapid expansion followed its adoption as the payment platform for salaries and pensions of public-sector employees and retirees. According to a government source who spoke to The Media Line, about 1.25 million people now receive their payments through the service, allowing many to spend their income without first withdrawing cash.

For many users, the change has simplified everyday life. Retiree Nofal Al-Ahmad said he no longer waits in long lines to collect his pension, while veterinary pharmacist Mohammad Al-Qasim said most of his customers and suppliers now use the app, making business transactions faster. Candy shop owner Abu Khaled described digital payments as a routine part of shopping in Sarmada, where many customers no longer think twice about paying by phone.

This transition, however, remains uneven. Visitors from other parts of Syria say the same convenience is rarely available outside Idlib, while some residents continue to withdraw their salaries immediately, saying they trust paper money more than digital balances.

The company behind Sham Cash says it is expanding merchant services, strengthening security features, and improving performance in areas with weak internet connections. Even so, technical outages and internet disruptions continue to interrupt transactions, and the company has warned users about fraudulent social-media accounts posing as customer support.

Sham Cash’s reach now extends beyond businesses. One resident recalled being asked for financial help by a woman in a market, only to discover the request ended not with an outstretched hand, but with a QR code—an encounter that reflects how digital payments have become woven into daily life in a part of Syria where cash once seemed indispensable.