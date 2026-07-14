The Red Sea’s Rival Powers Turn the Horn of Africa Into a Strategic Battleground

The Horn of Africa is no longer a strategic side stage. It has become part of the same geopolitical arena as the Red Sea, the Gulf, and the wider Middle East, where ports, military agreements, shipping lanes, and diplomatic recognition now shape the balance of power.

Giorgia Valente reports that Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Israel are deepening their roles across Somalia, Somaliland, Ethiopia, and Sudan, often cooperating in one arena while competing in another. The result is not a tidy alliance system but a crowded field of overlapping interests.

The Bab el Mandeb Strait sits at the center of the contest. Ships moving between the Indian Ocean and the Mediterranean must pass through this narrow route before reaching the Suez Canal, making security on both sides of the Red Sea vital to global commerce.

Egypt has strengthened maritime and defense ties with Somalia, partly to protect Red Sea navigation and support Mogadishu’s territorial claims. Turkey has built one of the region’s broadest foreign presences, combining military training, humanitarian work, trade, education, and diplomacy while maintaining strong relations with both Somalia and Ethiopia. Saudi Arabia is expanding military and port cooperation with Mogadishu.

The UAE has taken a different path, investing heavily in Berbera Port in Somaliland and building a logistics network connecting the Gulf with East Africa. Israel’s recognition of Somaliland has added another layer, driven by the territory’s relative stability and its location opposite Yemen near Houthi-controlled areas and major shipping routes.

Sudan shows the darker side of this competition. Regional powers have backed opposing interests in a devastating civil war, demonstrating how external rivalries can intensify domestic conflicts.

Yet African governments are not simply pieces on someone else’s chessboard. Somalia is defending its sovereignty while diversifying partnerships. Ethiopia is seeking maritime access. Somaliland is using its strategic geography and institutions to pursue recognition and investment.

Valente’s full report offers a detailed look at a region where local ambitions and Middle Eastern power politics now meet across one narrow, heavily contested sea.