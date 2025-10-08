The Startup Nation Builds Tools to Heal Its Own—and the World’s—Trauma

Two years into a war that has reshaped daily life, Israel faces a parallel crisis beneath the headlines — a mental health emergency affecting civilians, soldiers, and therapists alike. Surveys show that nearly half the population reports worsened mental health since October 7, and officials estimate tens of thousands of soldiers now struggle with emotional injuries.

Yet even as trauma deepens, a new frontier is taking shape. Startups and public agencies are leveraging Israel’s experience to drive mental health innovation. In “Post–October 7 Innovation Turns Israel Into a Global ‘Petri Dish’ for Trauma Therapy,” The Media Line’s Maayan Hoffman reports the Israel Innovation Authority and the Ministry of Health have launched dedicated funds to integrate technology into care, from AI-driven diagnostics to digital therapy platforms tested in hospitals and resilience centers.

Among the emerging players are GrayMatters Health, which is developing brain–region–specific biomarkers to map PTSD and depression; Mentally, an AI tool that helps clinicians detect distress through data and expression analysis; Reflect, whose handheld Orb device uses biofeedback to regulate stress; and Madrigal Mental Care, which is advancing a targeted intranasal drug-delivery system.

New hubs, such as the Resilience Accelerator in Israel’s south, are nurturing startups focused on crisis recovery, community health, and emotional resilience. The technologies range from wearable sensors and robotics to clinical software designed to restore the nervous system’s equilibrium.

“Israel is a great sandbox for mental health technologies,” said Inbar Blum of the Israel Innovation Authority. “Companies are choosing to pilot their solutions here before expanding abroad.”

From necessity, a new field is forming — one that may export not only innovation, but hard-won knowledge on how to heal a nation in trauma.