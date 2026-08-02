The Story Behind the Arab World’s First Music Streaming Giant

Lebanon’s Anghami changed the way millions of people across the Arab world listen to music, growing from a startup inspired by one man’s frustration on a ski slope into the region’s leading streaming platform and, in 2022, the first Arab technology company to list on the Nasdaq stock exchange.

In this feature, How Anghami Became the Arab World’s Streaming Leader, Taylor Thomas of The Media Line traces the company’s rise from an idea born after co-founder Eddy Maroun was unable to access music on his iPod during a ski trip in Lebanon’s Mzaar-Kfardebian resort. At a time when Spotify was unavailable in the Middle East and North Africa and music piracy dominated the market, Maroun and co-founder Elie Habib launched Anghami as the Arab world’s first legal music streaming platform, designed to work even on Lebanon’s unreliable mobile networks and allow users to listen offline.

The platform’s growth was swift. Within months of its 2012 launch, Anghami attracted its first million registered users before expanding through partnerships with MBC’s Arab Idol, Facebook and regional telecommunications companies. Today, it offers more than 100 million songs, podcasts, audiobooks and meditation content and had around 120 million registered users by 2023. Thomas also explores the business model that helped fuel its expansion, with telecom providers bundling subscriptions into mobile plans across the region.

Beyond the numbers, the story examines Anghami’s cultural impact through the experiences of users who say it transformed the way they discovered music and accompanied them through everyday life, from commuting and exercising to family gatherings and celebrations.

Thomas also recounts how one of Lebanon’s biggest technology success stories was forced to adapt to the country’s economic collapse. In 2021, Anghami relocated its headquarters to Abu Dhabi’s Hub71 technology center after securing investment from the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, while continuing to recruit Lebanese talent and maintain its roots in the country where it was founded.

Thomas’s full report tells the story of how a simple idea born on a silent ski trip became a company that helped redefine music streaming across the Arab world while emerging as one of Lebanon’s most successful technology exports.