The World Had 50 Years To Break Its Oil Addiction

Mark Lavie opens with a provocation: The world is acting as though Iran’s threat to the Strait of Hormuz appeared out of nowhere, when the danger of oil dependence has been staring everyone in the face for half a century. The Arab oil boycott should have been enough to push the developed world into a serious energy reset. Instead, Lavie argues, governments dabbled, delayed, overregulated, and let oil remain the nerve center of the global economy.

The piece makes a blunt case for nuclear power as the clean-energy option that the West has spent decades fearing for the wrong reasons. Solar, wind, hydropower, and geothermal energy can help, Lavie writes, but none can scale quickly enough to replace oil as a main fuel source. Nuclear power, in his view, can.

His argument takes direct aim at the public mythology surrounding Chernobyl, Three Mile Island, and Fukushima. Chernobyl was a disaster, but Three Mile Island, Lavie argues, showed that safeguards can work. Fukushima, caused by a massive earthquake and tsunami, is often treated as proof of nuclear danger even though the reactor itself caused far fewer deaths than the evacuation and the natural disaster around it. Compared with coal mining deaths and the vast toll of fossil-fuel pollution, Lavie writes, nuclear power looks less like a monster and more like the adult in the room.

The opinion piece is not starry-eyed. Lavie acknowledges the cost of energy freedom and the need to solve the problem of spent uranium rods. But he argues that fear of nuclear energy has imposed a far greater cost: a world still vulnerable to oil-rich states and regimes that can choke shipping lanes and send markets into panic.

Read the full article because Lavie does not just defend nuclear power; he uses the Hormuz crisis to ask why the world keeps relearning the same lesson the hard way. His point is simple, sharp, and hard to dismiss: Energy security cannot depend forever on hoping the next crisis does not close the next strait.