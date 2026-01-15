The World Looks Away as Iran’s Streets Turn Into a Reckoning

Felice Friedson doesn’t mince words: Iran is hitting a tipping point, and the outside world is treating it like someone else’s problem. With water shortages, runaway inflation, soaring food prices, and a collapsing rial feeding mass anger, protests across Iran are intensifying—and the crackdown, she argues, is turning into a bloodbath. Many demonstrators are chanting “freedom!” as Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi emerges as a symbol for some in the streets, but Friedson warns that what happens next depends partly on whether global leaders find the backbone to act.

Her sharpest target is the global infrastructure that exists for moments like this. The United Nations, she writes, has offered statements of “shock” and calls for “maximum restraint,” but no plan: no clear demands, no enforcement, no consequences if the regime escalates. That language, in her view, reads like alarm without direction. She extends the indictment to parts of the media and to US Democrats, arguing that even supportive statements have been broad, clean, and cost-free—missing the urgent question of what concrete steps should follow to protect civilians, pressure the regime, and help protesters communicate.

Friedson frames Iran’s crisis as global, not local, pointing to Tehran’s nuclear ambitions and its proxy networks, including the Houthis, whose attacks threaten shipping lanes in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. She argues that the US and Israel have signaled support for Iranians, noting warnings from President Donald Trump and Israeli messaging aimed at Iran’s public, while urging practical help such as enabling virtual private networks so protesters can organize and tell the truth.

She closes with a blunt demand for sustained moral clarity and action—and readers should read the full piece to see how Friedson connects global hesitation to the peril now on Iran’s streets.