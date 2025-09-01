Donate
‘There Is a Framework on the Table’: IDF Chief Clashes With Ministers Over Hostage Deal
Israeli police intervene as demonstrators call for a ceasefire in the Gaza war and the release of Israeli hostages, on Aug. 30, 2025 in Jerusalem. (Saeed Qaq/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Steven Ganot
09/01/2025

Israel’s war cabinet is at each other’s throats, and I was there to report it. In my latest piece for The Media Line, I lay out how a leaked military review, furious debates over hostage deals, and even public spats between top officials have exposed just how fractured Israel’s leadership has become.

The classified Israel Defense Forces document, partially leaked to Channel 12, delivered a damning verdict on the last four-month Gaza offensive—saying the campaign failed to topple Hamas or free hostages, and accusing commanders of slow maneuvers, poor planning, and botched aid distribution that played into Hamas’ propaganda war. The army denied the findings, but the report rattled officers preparing for a push into Gaza City.

Meanwhile, hostage families are pleading for a deal. Anat Angrest, whose son Matan remains captive, told Israeli TV: “My son is still alive and I ask: Do not endanger any soldier to rescue him. No one needs to die to save him. We need to reach a deal and return the hostages home.”

That deal—a phased release of hostages in exchange for a ceasefire—set off fireworks inside the cabinet. IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir urged ministers to take it, warning “There is a framework on the table, we must take it.” Netanyahu shot back that “a partial deal is not relevant,” citing President Donald Trump’s advice to go in “with full force and finish this.”

The shouting, the leaks, and the legal fights—National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir is even battling the attorney general over protest rights—paint a portrait of leadership in crisis. Read my full report to see how these divisions may shape the next phase of the war.

