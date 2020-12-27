This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours this holiday season.
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Third Shutdown Begins for Furious Israelis
Mideast Daily News
shutdown
coronavirus

Third Shutdown Begins for Furious Israelis

Uri Cohen
12/27/2020

Israel on Sunday made dubious history yet again, becoming the first country in the world to impose a third total national lockdown, similar to the second shutdown enacted in early September before all other countries. The rapid and persistent growth in new coronavirus infections and serious cases led the government to shutter most of the nation’s school system and nearly all places of businesses, while also outlawing leaving home for a distance greater than 1 km. The emergency decree drew wall-to-wall condemnation from teachers, union reps, politicians and even health officials, who all blame the government’s failure to impose limited closures on specific communities in recent months, as well as the lack of rapid-testing equipment, for the current crisis. The latest shutdown comes even as Israel leads the world in vaccination rates, with nearly a quarter of a million people receiving the Pfizer shot since it was introduced last week. Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, facing a difficult challenge for his seat in the coming March elections, promised that the coming shutdown would be the last, thanks to the mass vaccination operation.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.