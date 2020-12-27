Third Shutdown Begins for Furious Israelis

Israel on Sunday made dubious history yet again, becoming the first country in the world to impose a third total national lockdown, similar to the second shutdown enacted in early September before all other countries. The rapid and persistent growth in new coronavirus infections and serious cases led the government to shutter most of the nation’s school system and nearly all places of businesses, while also outlawing leaving home for a distance greater than 1 km. The emergency decree drew wall-to-wall condemnation from teachers, union reps, politicians and even health officials, who all blame the government’s failure to impose limited closures on specific communities in recent months, as well as the lack of rapid-testing equipment, for the current crisis. The latest shutdown comes even as Israel leads the world in vaccination rates, with nearly a quarter of a million people receiving the Pfizer shot since it was introduced last week. Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, facing a difficult challenge for his seat in the coming March elections, promised that the coming shutdown would be the last, thanks to the mass vaccination operation.