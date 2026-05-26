This Eid al-Adha, Help Raise the Bar on Middle East Reporting

As Muslims across the Middle East and around the world prepare to mark Eid al-Adha, The Media Line extends warm wishes for a blessed holiday of reflection, sacrifice, generosity, and renewal.

Today is the Day of Arafah, one of the most sacred days in the Islamic calendar. It falls on the 9th day of Dhul Hijjah, as pilgrims gather at Mount Arafat during Hajj in a central act of prayer, humility, and repentance. Because Eid al-Adha begins on the 10th of Dhul Hijjah, the Day of Arafah always comes on the eve of the holiday.

Eid al-Adha recalls the willingness of Ibrahim to give what was most precious in obedience to God, and it is observed with prayer, family gatherings, charity, and the sharing of food with neighbors and those in need. In a region too often defined by conflict, suspicion, and political noise, the holiday’s message still speaks with force: Faith must be joined to responsibility, and devotion must be measured not only in words but in acts of compassion.

That message matters deeply to our work.

At The Media Line, we report from a region where headlines are rarely simple and where the stakes are often human before they are political. Behind every diplomatic crisis, border clash, election, protest, and negotiation are families, communities, believers, skeptics, refugees, soldiers, officials, students, and ordinary people trying to live with dignity.

Our mission is to raise the bar on Middle East reporting by bringing readers careful, independent journalism that crosses borders, faiths, and political divides. We do not chase slogans. We do not reduce the region to caricature. We train young journalists, work with reporters on the ground, and seek the context that helps readers understand not only what happened, but why it matters.

This Eid, we ask you to help us continue that work.

Your donation supports reporting that is fair, serious, and rooted in the region itself. It helps us cover Muslim, Jewish, Christian, Druze, secular, Arab, Israeli, Iranian, Turkish, Kurdish, and other voices with the depth they deserve.

As Eid al-Adha reminds us, giving is not an afterthought. It is part of the obligation.

Please consider making a donation to The Media Line today and help us strengthen the journalism the Middle East urgently needs.