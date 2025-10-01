This Yom Kippur, Stand With Truth—Whatever Your Tradition

Yom Kippur calls Jews to take stock—of words spoken, choices made, and promises kept. Its themes speak across faiths. Whether you observe the Day of Atonement, pray in church, gather for Jumu’ah, or simply believe facts matter, you know that repentance, prayer, and giving—teshuvah, tefilah, and tzedakah; reflection, prayer, and charity; tawba, du‘a, and sadaqah—can change lives.

At The Media Line, our promise is clear: independent, context-rich reporting on the Middle East. This year, our journalists covered war and diplomacy, energy and economics, culture and daily life—from Israel and Gaza to Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt, Iraq, Syria, and the Gulf. We verify. We translate. We explain how events fit together so readers aren’t left guessing. That work takes resources: field reporting, safety gear, data checks, editing time, and the translators who bridge languages and communities.

If our coverage has helped you brief others, teach a class, lead a discussion group, or simply understand the news with more clarity and less anger, please make a Yom Kippur gift today. Your support turns into on-the-ground reporting, multilingual fact-checking, and explainers that respect your intelligence.

We don’t chase outrage. We serve readers who want reliable information about a region that shapes global security, migration, energy, technology, and faith. Every dollar becomes a story that informs rather than inflames; a backgrounder that clarifies not just what happened, but why; a safer assignment for a reporter doing tough work so you can trust what you read.

As Yom Kippur draws to its closing prayer, Ne’ilah—traditionally marking the closing of the gates of repentance—help us keep this covenant with readers of every faith and none. Give what you can. Share this appeal with a friend who values fair reporting. Enter the new year knowing you strengthened independent journalism when it was needed most.