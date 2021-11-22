Thousands Attend Funeral of Jerusalem Terror Victim Eliyahu Kay

Eliyahu Kay, who was killed in the terrorist shooting attack in the Old City of Jerusalem on Sunday, was buried in a cemetery in Jerusalem on Monday. Thousands of mourners, many who did not know Kay, attended the funeral for the 26-year-old immigrant from South Africa, who was hailed as “the best of the best” who “dedicated his life to Israel.” He was eulogized by Diaspora Minister Nachman Shai and by Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi David Lau. Kay worked as a tour guide at the Western Wall, after serving in the Paratroopers combat unit of the Israel Defense Forces as a lone soldier. His parents recently joined him in immigrating to Israel. His brother, Katriel, who was married earlier this month, called on the mourners to “change in our lives now. What can we do so that the memory of our brother will be eternalized?” Also on Monday, Rabbi Zeev Katzenelnbogen, a 46-year-old father of eight who was moderately wounded in the attack, was discharged from the hospital. On Sunday night, hours after the attack, crowds of Palestinians carrying the flag of the Hamas terror group and shouting pro-Hamas slogans demonstrated in the streets of the Shuafat refugee camp in east Jerusalem, home to the Palestinian shooter in Sunday’s attack, who was a member of Hamas from the neighborhood, identified as a father of 5 and mosque preacher, Fadi Abu Shkhaydam.