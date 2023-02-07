Thousands of Children May Have Been Killed in Turkey-Syria Earthquake as Death Toll Passes 5,000

The United Nations children’s agency, UNICEF, said Tuesday that thousands of children may have been killed in the massive earthquake and the powerful aftershocks that struck southern Turkey and northern Syria, as the death toll from the natural disaster passed 5,000, with the number expected to climb higher.

At least 17 earthquakes, or aftershocks have hit the area since the early Monday 7.8-magnitude temblor that was felt in countries throughout the region struck, including a magnitude 5.6 earthquake that hit central Turkey, followed later by a 5.7 magnitude temblor in eastern Turkey on Tuesday morning. More than 30 countries have offered or already sent help.

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said nearly 8,000 people have been rescued from 4,758 buildings destroyed in the earthquake. At least 16,000 people have been reported injured so far in the quake. Turkey declared seven days of national mourning in the wake of the quake. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday afternoon declared a three-month state of emergency in the country, and said that 10 cities would be declared an earthquake disaster zone.

In Syria, hundreds of families remain trapped under the rubble of collapsed buildings, Raed al-Saleh, director of Civil Defense in northern Syria, also known as the White Helmets, told Reuters. Buildings and infrastructure in Syria already were in poor shape after 11 years of civil war. More than 4 million people in northwest Syria, many internally displaced by the civil war and living in refugee camps, depend on aid. The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday that Syria’s humanitarian needs are the highest since the earthquake struck, since it already was mired in a humanitarian crisis due to the brutal civil war and an outbreak of cholera.

Meanwhile, the United Nations cultural agency UNESCO has expressed concern over heavy damage in two cities on its heritage list – Aleppo in Syria and Diyarbakir in Turkey.