Thousands of Diplomats and Civilians Have Been Evacuated From Kabul
Afghans wait outside of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul trying to leave the country on Aug. 18, 2021. (Aykut Karadag/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Afghanistan
Kabul
Taliban
evacuate plane

Thousands of Diplomats and Civilians Have Been Evacuated From Kabul

Marcy Oster
08/18/2021

Thousands of diplomats and civilians reportedly have been evacuated from Kabul on military flights in the wake of the Taliban takeover of the country, and many more thousands are waiting to leave, including translators and other Afghan contractors who helped the US military in the country. The White House said on Tuesday that the Taliban promised that civilians could make their way to the Kabul airport safely in order to be airlifted out of the country, AFP reported. US military forces are running the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. They had to stop flights on Monday as Afghan civilians swarmed the tarmac in an attempt to leave the country. Flights resumed on Tuesday and continued on Wednesday morning. The US military has evacuated more than 3,200 people from Afghanistan, including 1,100 on Tuesday, the AFP reported, citing a White House official. Britain, France, Germany and Australia also have taken civilians out of Kabul. Meanwhile, thousands of Afghans have entered Pakistan through the Spin Boldak/Chaman border crossing in the southeast of the country, including patients seeking medical attention and freed Afghan Taliban prisoners, Al Jazeera reported.

