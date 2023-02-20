Donate
Thousands Protest in Jerusalem as Government Advances Judicial Reforms
Israelis waving the national flag gather for a protest against the government's judicial reform bill near the Knesset in Jerusalem on February 20, 2023. (Ahmad Gharabli/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Israel
Jerusalem
judicial reforms
Israeli Supreme Court
Protests
Tel Aviv
Haifa
Be'er Sheva

The Media Line Staff
02/20/2023

Tens of thousands of Israelis from across the country flocked to the Knesset in Jerusalem on Monday to protest planned judicial reforms, as the government pressed on with the legislation despite widespread opposition.

The government’s proposed reforms will give the Knesset the ability to override Supreme Court rulings with a simple majority, give the ruling coalition decisive control over the appointment of Supreme Court justices, and make political rather than professional appointments for legal advisers to ministries. Critics say the reforms endanger the democratic nature of the state.

The protest was set to begin at 2 p.m., to coincide with the Knesset reading of legislation for the reforms. Similar protests were also being held around Israel, including in Tel Aviv in the center, Be’er Sheva in the south and Haifa in the north. Protesters briefly blocked the main highway between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv as well as the entrance to Ben-Gurion International Airport on Monday morning.

Recent opinion polls have shown broad opposition to the judicial overhaul, while tens of thousands have also gathered in Tel Aviv for the past seven Saturdays to demonstrate against the plan.

