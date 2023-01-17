TikTok in Talks With Jordan To Lift Ban on Use of Social Media Platform

TikTok is in talks with Jordan to lift its ban on use of the social media platform in the kingdom. The ban has been in place for a month, an apparent reaction to the death of a senior police officer and the injury of dozens more in protests against high gas prices and in support of the country’s truck drivers, who went on an open-ended strike at the beginning of December calling for lowered fuel prices. Jordan’s Public Security Directorate announced at the time of the suspension that TikTok was being used “for glorifying hate speech and for inciting chaos, attacking law enforcement agencies and property, and blocking roads,” and said that it would “temporarily suspend” the online social media platform. “We have faith that through our ongoing conversations with the authorities, we can arrive at a resolution that would allow TikTok to continue serving the millions of users in Jordan,” TikTok said Monday in a statement. “We are also committed to keeping TikTok a safe and positive environment for our global community.” Fuel prices have nearly doubled since this time last year in Jordan.