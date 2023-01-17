Donate
Light Theme
Log In
TikTok in Talks With Jordan To Lift Ban on Use of Social Media Platform
Mideast Daily News
TikTok
Jordan
Ban

TikTok in Talks With Jordan To Lift Ban on Use of Social Media Platform

The Media Line Staff
01/17/2023

TikTok is in talks with Jordan to lift its ban on use of the social media platform in the kingdom. The ban has been in place for a month, an apparent reaction to the death of a senior police officer and the injury of dozens more in protests against high gas prices and in support of the country’s truck drivers, who went on an open-ended strike at the beginning of December calling for lowered fuel prices. Jordan’s Public Security Directorate announced at the time of the suspension that TikTok was being used “for glorifying hate speech and for inciting chaos, attacking law enforcement agencies and property, and blocking roads,” and said that it would “temporarily suspend” the online social media platform. “We have faith that through our ongoing conversations with the authorities, we can arrive at a resolution that would allow TikTok to continue serving the millions of users in Jordan,” TikTok said Monday in a statement. “We are also committed to keeping TikTok a safe and positive environment for our global community.” Fuel prices have nearly doubled since this time last year in Jordan.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.