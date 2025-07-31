Time to Back Truth

It was a tough week for news organizations being called out for sloppy — or malicious – mistakes in their coverage of international angst with Israel over the situation in the Gaza Strip.

Accused of aggressively starving Gazans, Israel fought back in the image war, pointing to footage of tens of thousands of meals destined for hungry Palestinians but seemingly held up for an indefinite stay beneath the hot desert sun with no apparent path to the intended end-users because of Hamas control of the humanitarian supplies once presented at the entry to Gaza Strip.

Also this week, legacy news organizations demonstrate why The Media Line’s efforts to teach journalism are so important. If readers were sufficiently astute, they may have noticed the image asserted to prove starvation is rampant in the Strip was not at all what it appeared to be – a case of cystic fibrosis and not starvation.

Malicious intent was, indeed, revealed when a legacy newspaper placed its mea culpa in a location exposing the tepid correction to a mere fraction in size to the initial – and smarmy – original placement.

And notwithstanding Israel’s pyrrhic victory on what it calls a “blood libel,” the twin resolutions submitted by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt), calling for US aid to Israel to cease over accusations denied by the Jewish state, attracted record levels of support, sending shock waves through the pro-Israel world. One thought that survives a difficult week; a free and independent press is all that stands between anarchy and democracy. Now Is The Time to Support Truth or Democracy Will Fall.

