Tokayev Wins 81.3% of Vote in Kazakhstan’s Snap Presidential Election
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, 3 April 2019. (Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/Creative Commons)
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
Kazakhstan presidential elections

Steven Ganot
11/21/2022

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will remain in office after securing a landslide victory in Sunday’s snap presidential election, the country’s Central Election Commission announced Monday. Preliminary data showed him winning 81.31% of the voteThe results closely matched the exit polls, which showed him receiving about 81% of the vote, while the next closest candidate received less than 5%. The electoral commission gave an estimated turnout of just over 69.4% among the 12 million eligible voters.

“The people have clearly expressed their confidence in me, and we have to justify it,” Tokayev said as the exit polls came in.

It is Tokayev’s second election to office, after calling early elections in the wake of deadly protests in January that began over fuel prices, which rocked the Central Asian country and left more than 230 people dead.

The Media Line’s Bureau Chief Mohammad Al-Kassim and Video Producer Dario Sanchez are on the ground in Astana, reporting on the election. See our website for full coverage.

