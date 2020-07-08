Donate
Prof. Sigal Sadetsky (left) is shown during just one of many television interviews she have during the coronavirus pandemic. (Screengrab/Channel 12)
Top Israeli Health Official Resigns, Says Leadership ‘Losing Direction’

Uri Cohen
07/08/2020

In an abrupt move that took many by surprise, Prof. Sigal Sadetsky, head of Public Health at Israel’s Health Ministry, resigned her post on Tuesday, citing growing differences and tensions within the ministry and warning that Israel was currently on a “dangerous” path. In a blistering Facebook post, Sadetsky explained that “for the past few weeks, leadership has lost its compass. Despite repeated and detailed warnings… we are now simply watching in frustration as our hourglass of opportunity is running out…. I have reached the conclusion that in these conditions, in which my professional opinion is repeatedly rejected, it is no longer possible for me to assist in the effective battle against the virus’s spread.” Health Minister Yuli Edelstein thanked Sadetsky for her services on Wednesday, saying he intended to move on without her. “We’re in a war,” he said. “If someone decides they can’t go on fighting, it’s my job to push forward, not to fall back and pull them along.”

Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
