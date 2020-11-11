Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Top Palestinian Negotiator Dies from Coronavirus
Saeb Erekat (Abbas Momani/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Saeb Erekat
negotiator
death
coronavirus
lung transplant
heart attack
Jericho
Middle East
Palestinians

Top Palestinian Negotiator Dies from Coronavirus

Uri Cohen
11/11/2020

Palestine Liberation Organization Secretary General Saeb Erekat, one of the most prominent Palestinian leaders on the world stage, died on Tuesday from the coronavirus. Erekat, 65, tested positive on October 15 and, after self-quarantining at his home in Jericho near the Dead Sea, was hospitalized for the past month at Jerusalem’s Hadassah Medical Center. Longtime considered the top diplomatic representative for the Palestinian Authority, Erekat was at high risk for complications from the virus due to a mild heart attack he suffered eight years ago, and a lung transplant he underwent in 2017. A proponent of the two-state solution for ending the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Erekat’s passing caused a stir in Israeli politics on Tuesday, as some politicians published messages of condolences to the Erekat family while others insisted he had been a war-monger and supporter of terrorism, calling his death a happy occasion. Erekat is survived by his wife Niemeh and four children. For more on his death and legacy, click here.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.