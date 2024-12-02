Top Turkish and American Diplomats Share Call Amid Major Escalation in Syria

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the escalating conflict in Syria during a phone call Sunday, focusing on de-escalation and civilian safety, according to the US State Department.

Spokesman Matthew Miller elaborated on the call in a statement, explaining that the two diplomatic leaders discussed “the need for de-escalation and the protection of civilian lives and infrastructure in Aleppo and elsewhere,” where jihadist rebels and Turkish-backed insurgents have seized control from forces aligned with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

A Turkish foreign ministry source with knowledge of the call stated that Fidan assured Blinken of Ankara’s opposition to developments that could destabilize the region. He expressed support for a “finalized” political solution to formally end hostilities between the different rebel factions and Assad’s government while also reiterating Turkey’s stance on concerns surrounding Kurdish terrorist threats.

Ankara alleges that the dominant faction within the US-backed, Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which serves as the official military arm of an autonomous region based in northeast Syria, maintains ties to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, a pro-separatist insurgent group designated as a terrorist organization by both Turkey and the US.

The pair also discussed Gaza, with Fidan urging a cease-fire and insisting that Israel honor commitments to ensure the permanence of the recently brokered truce with Hezbollah in Lebanon.