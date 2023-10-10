The Media Line Stands Out

As a teaching news agency, it's about facts first,
stories with context, always sourced, fair,
inclusive of all narratives.

We don't advocate!
Our stories don’t opinionate!

Just journalism done right.
Wishing those celebrating a Shana Tova.

Please support the Trusted Mideast News Source
Donate
The Media Line
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Top US General Warns Iran To Stay Out of Israel-Hamas War
Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Charles Q. Brown Jr. attends a meeting with President Joe Biden in the Oval Office, Oct. 5, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Charles Q. Brown
Hizbullah
Iran
Israel
US military support

Top US General Warns Iran To Stay Out of Israel-Hamas War

Steven Ganot
10/10/2023

General Charles Q. Brown, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, issued a stern warning to Iran on Monday, urging the country not to get involved in the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian armed Islamist group Hamas. This follows an earlier statement by the White House, accusing Iran of complicity in terrorist attacks carried out by Hamas, despite a lack of concrete evidence to support this claim.

Brown’s comments came after Hizbullah, an Iran-backed Lebanese armed group, launched rockets into northern Israel. In retaliation, Israeli forces killed at least three Hizbullah fighters. One Israeli officer was also killed in a cross-border raid. Brown emphasized the need to prevent the conflict from spreading to the Israel-Lebanon border.

The US is intensifying its military support for Israel, sending new supplies of air defenses and munitions. The Pentagon also announced the deployment of an aircraft carrier strike group closer to Israel on Sunday.

“We want to send a pretty strong message. We do not want this to broaden and the idea is for Iran to get that message loud and clear,” said Brown, who likened the actions of Hamas to those of the Islamic State group.

US President Joe Biden said on Monday that Hamas gunmen killed at least 11 American citizens in the mass terrorist attack it carried out in Israel over the weekend. The president added: “We believe it is likely that American citizens may be among those being held by Hamas,” which abducted more than 100 people from the Israeli side of the border, bringing them into the Palestinian-ruled coastal enclave as hostages.

The Media Line Stands Out

As a teaching news agency, it's about facts first,
stories with context, always sourced, fair,
inclusive of all narratives.

We don't advocate!
Our stories don’t opinionate!

Just journalism done right.
Wishing those celebrating a Shana Tova.

Please support the Trusted Mideast News Source
Donate
The Media Line
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.