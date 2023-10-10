Top US General Warns Iran To Stay Out of Israel-Hamas War

General Charles Q. Brown, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, issued a stern warning to Iran on Monday, urging the country not to get involved in the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian armed Islamist group Hamas. This follows an earlier statement by the White House, accusing Iran of complicity in terrorist attacks carried out by Hamas, despite a lack of concrete evidence to support this claim.

Brown’s comments came after Hizbullah, an Iran-backed Lebanese armed group, launched rockets into northern Israel. In retaliation, Israeli forces killed at least three Hizbullah fighters. One Israeli officer was also killed in a cross-border raid. Brown emphasized the need to prevent the conflict from spreading to the Israel-Lebanon border.

The US is intensifying its military support for Israel, sending new supplies of air defenses and munitions. The Pentagon also announced the deployment of an aircraft carrier strike group closer to Israel on Sunday.

“We want to send a pretty strong message. We do not want this to broaden and the idea is for Iran to get that message loud and clear,” said Brown, who likened the actions of Hamas to those of the Islamic State group.

US President Joe Biden said on Monday that Hamas gunmen killed at least 11 American citizens in the mass terrorist attack it carried out in Israel over the weekend. The president added: “We believe it is likely that American citizens may be among those being held by Hamas,” which abducted more than 100 people from the Israeli side of the border, bringing them into the Palestinian-ruled coastal enclave as hostages.