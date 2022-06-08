The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Tourist Arrivals to Israel Hit Highest Level Since COVID-19 Outbreak
Mideast Daily News
tourism
Israel
easing restrictions
COVID-19

Tourist Arrivals to Israel Hit Highest Level Since COVID-19 Outbreak

Steven Ganot
06/08/2022

A total of 262,700 visitors arrived in Israel in May, of whom 249,200 were tourists – the highest monthly number since the COVID-19 outbreak in early 2020, the Israeli Central Bureau of Statistics reported on Tuesday. But this is still far fewer than the number of tourists who arrived in May 2019 – pre-pandemic – when 439,900 tourists arrived in the Jewish state. The number of tourists arriving in the country has grown steadily over the past three months, with a total of 629,800 arrivals recorded in March-May, the bureau said. The average number of visits per month during this period – 209,933 – is four times the monthly average of 52,200 visits for the previous three-month period, December 2021 to February 2022. Jerusalem has been easing the restrictions imposed on the tourism industry in the fight against COVID-19. On March 1, the country opened its borders to foreign visitors who are unvaccinated against COVID-19. Vaccinated and recovered tourists were permitted entry two months earlier.

