Toy Gun Thugs Tried, Failed in Flammable Jordanian Heist
Mideast Daily News
Jordan
Toys
robbery

Steven Ganot
02/05/2023

Two men attempted to rob an exchange shop in Jordan on Saturday but their plan went awry. The suspects, whose faces were covered, entered the shop in the Zarqa Governorate with a toy gun, demanding that the workers hand over money. However, they failed to carry out the robbery and instead set fire to a chair before making their escape.

The incident was captured on camera and shared on social media, showing the suspects leaving the scene in a yellow vehicle. The police were alerted and quickly located the suspects, arresting them and seizing their car. The plastic toy gun was also found in their possession.

According to a police spokesman, the two men confessed to planning the gunpoint robbery but failed to execute it. No one was reported to have been hurt in the incident. The motive behind the attempted robbery remains unclear, and no further information was provided.

Jordanians took to social media to react to the incident, calling it “one of the worst robbery attempts ever pulled.”

