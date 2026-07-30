Tracing the Qatar Connection Behind Rising Antisemitism in America

Qatar’s decades-long campaign to build influence across American education, politics, media, and business has fundamentally reshaped attitudes toward Israel and the Jewish community, according to an opinion essay by The Media Line’s Mark Lavie, who argues that many of the forces behind today’s surge in antisemitism were set in motion long before the Hamas attacks of Oct. 7, 2023.

Drawing heavily on a recent study by the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, In Qatar Running Unchecked, Lavie contends that Qatar has invested at least $400 billion across a wide range of American institutions, including universities, schools, lobbying firms, media organizations, think tanks, cultural institutions, and major commercial ventures. He argues that while critics have challenged the report’s interpretation, they have not disputed its underlying financial data.

The essay portrays the aftermath of Oct. 7 as a turning point that exposed the cumulative effect of those investments. Lavie points to the rapid emergence of anti-Israel demonstrations on US campuses following the Hamas attack, arguing that the protests reflected years of influence rather than a spontaneous public response.

Much of the article examines the breadth of Qatar’s reach. Lavie highlights funding for higher education, K-12 schools, youth organizations, media outlets, lobbying firms, defense projects, energy investments, cultural institutions, real estate holdings, and think tanks, arguing that those relationships have enabled Doha to shape public discourse through both direct and indirect channels.

Lavie also calls for a broader strategic response from established American Jewish organizations. He argues that groups such as AIPAC, the Anti-Defamation League, the American Jewish Congress, the American Jewish Committee, and B’nai B’rith have devoted significant attention to combating individual incidents of antisemitism, but suggests that greater focus should be placed on addressing the long-term sources of anti-Israel and anti-Jewish sentiment that he believes have developed over many years.

Lavie concludes that confronting antisemitism will require more than reacting to individual attacks. He argues that exposing and limiting foreign influence campaigns—particularly those he attributes to Qatar—should become a central priority for the American Jewish community, whether through existing organizations or, if necessary, a newly established body dedicated to that mission.