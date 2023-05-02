Tragic Lion Attack Claims Life of 6-Year-Old Boy in Gaza Zoo

In a tragic incident on Monday, a 6-year-old Palestinian boy was fatally mauled by a lion in a private zoo in the southern Gaza Strip. According to the Hamas-run police force in the territory, the boy, identified as Hamada Iqtiet from the city of Khan Yunis, climbed the fence and reached an opening in the lion’s cage before being struck in the head by the animal.

Following the incident, the police issued a press statement announcing the temporary closure of the entertainment city Asda’a in Khan Yunis. Police spokesman Ayman Batniji stated that the decision was made to allow for the completion of investigations and the implementation of safety measures at the site.

The incident is the first known fatality caused by animals in Gaza’s private zoos.