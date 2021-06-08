Train Wreck in Pakistan Leaves Dozens Dead, Injured

At least 45 people were killed and more than 100 wounded on Monday in a train collision in the Sindh province of southern Pakistan. According to initial reports, the horrific accident occurred after one of the trains derailed onto the other’s path, with approximately 1,100 passengers onboard both. Rescuers and local villagers worked throughout the night, pulling bodies from the wreckage and searching for survivors. Prime Minister Imran Khan sent his condolences to the victims’ families, tweeting: “Have asked Railway Minister to reach site & ensure medical assistance to injured & support for families of the dead,” adding that a “comprehensive investigation” would be launched immediately. Monday’s tragic incident is hardly the first, as Pakistan has dealt with repeated crashes and malfunctions plaguing its aging railways. In November 2019, a fire that broke out in a Punjab train killed 74, while last July, 20 people died in a train-bus collision near Peshawar.