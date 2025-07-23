Traveling Israelis Can Expect Interference Anywhere 

In the immediate aftermath of the Hamas slaughter of more than 1,200 people on October 7, 2023, the only information more difficult to absorb or believe than the retellings of the horror itself was that it would be only a matter of days before tens of thousands of protesters would fill iconic public spaces in cities around the world—snatching the role of victim in favor of vilifying the victims as aggressors.

Since that time, news watchers have observed protests against anything or anyone with even a noticeable connection to the Jewish state, manifesting seemingly out of nowhere. So it is a disappointingly familiar sight to witness, as we did this week, new assaults on unsuspecting travelers by radical demonstrators.

Hundreds of passengers enjoying a cruise in the Aegean Sea were prevented from disembarking by protesters, who appeared to be far from home and willing to spend their vacation preventing others from enjoying theirs. Time to luxuriate on the island of Syros was no longer in the cards, and the matter was quickly elevated to the ministerial level, involving both the Israeli and Greek foreign ministers. The ship ultimately docked in Limassol amid reports of patriotic Hebrew songs being sung daily.