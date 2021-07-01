Troubled Thousands Take Turkey’s Tayyip to Task Thanks to Treaty Termination

Turkey on Thursday officially withdrew from an international treaty to prevent violence against women, after a last-gasp appeal by local rights groups was dismissed by the courts. Canan Güllü, president of the Federation of Turkish Women’s Associations, promised to “continue the struggle” and lead thousands to the streets, warning that “Turkey is shooting itself in the foot with this decision.” In March, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced his country’s plans to withdraw from the Council of Europe’s Istanbul Convention, negotiated in Turkey’s largest city and signed in 2011 by dozens of countries. The declaration drew condemnation from Western states, the European Union and Turkish organizations, which have since reported a rise in femicide and domestic violence. The treaty’s detractors, mostly conservatives and members of Erdoğan’s pro-Islamist AK Party, claim it undermines family values and structures, while also normalizing homosexuality. After the court’s rejection of the final appeal, Erdoğan promised the move would “not lead to any legal or practical shortcoming in the prevention of violence against women.”