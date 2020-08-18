Donate
The US Embassy in Jerusalem. (Creative Commons)
Donald Trump
US Embassy Jerusalem
Evangelicals

Trump: Moving Embassy to Jerusalem Was ‘for Evangelicals’

Uri Cohen
08/18/2020

United States President Donald Trump held a campaign rally in Oshkosh, Wisconsin on Monday, in which he addressed his 2017 decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and move the US Embassy there from Tel Aviv. According to President Trump, the move was done first and foremost with the intent of scoring political points in the US. “That’s for the evangelicals,” he explained, before going on to lament the lack of support from other demographics. “You know it’s amazing that the evangelicals are more excited about that than Jewish people. It’s incredible.” In December 2017, President Trump announced he would move the American Embassy to Israel’s capital, Jerusalem – a move that had been delayed for decades by previous presidents. In May 2018, the US Embassy building was inaugurated in Jerusalem.

