Trump Offered Jordan Control Over West Bank Almost Giving King Abdullah a ‘Heart Attack,’ New Book Says

Former US President Donald Trump offered Jordan’s King Abdullah II control over the West Bank, according to a new book. The offer was made in January 2018, according to The Divider: Trump in the White House 2017-2021, an upcoming book on the Trump administration by Peter Baker of the New York Times and his wife Susan Glasser of the New Yorker, The Washington Post reported. “I thought I was having a heart attack,” Abdullah II reportedly told an American friend. The report did not say whether Israel was aware of the offer. Trump thought he would be doing the Jordanian king a favor, not realizing that it would destabilize his country, according to the book, the Post report said.