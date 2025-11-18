Donate
President Donald Trump meets with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a “coffee ceremony” at the Saudi Royal Court on May 13, 2025, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Trump Rolls Out Red-Carpet Welcome for Saudi Crown Prince and F-35 Deal

Steven Ganot
11/18/2025

US President Donald Trump will host Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the White House on Tuesday for a full-scale welcome that doubles as a showcase for a proposed sale of advanced F-35 stealth fighter jets and a broader regional realignment linking Washington, Riyadh, and Jerusalem. The visit to Washington, the crown prince’s first since the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, is set to combine military, economic, and diplomatic deals with a highly choreographed display of ceremony.

The White House has planned a formal arrival with military honors, an Oval Office meeting, lunch, and a black-tie dinner attended by US business and political figures alongside a large Saudi delegation. “We’re more than meeting,” President Trump said. “We’re honoring Saudi Arabia.”

The US president has confirmed that the United States “will be doing” an F-35 sale to Saudi Arabia and called the kingdom “a great ally.” The Saudis have requested up to 48 F-35s as part of a long-term modernization push, while US officials weigh intelligence warnings that China could seek access to the jets’ technology.

Israel, currently the only Middle Eastern operator of the F-35, is pressing for political gains in return. “We told the Trump administration that the supply of F-35s to Saudi Arabia needs to be subject to Saudi normalization with Israel,” one senior Israeli official said. Riyadh is still demanding what it describes as a clear path to Palestinian statehood in exchange for full ties with Israel.

Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman said his meetings in Washington focus on “bolstering strategic cooperation.” White House deputy press secretary Anna Kelly said “Americans can expect more good deals for our country spanning technology, manufacturing, critical minerals, defense, and more.”

The visit also completes the crown prince’s rehabilitation in Washington after US intelligence concluded he approved the operation that killed Khashoggi. Crown Prince Mohammed has denied ordering the murder but told 60 Minutes, “I take full responsibility as a leader in Saudi Arabia, especially since it was committed by individuals working for the Saudi government.”

