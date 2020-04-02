Donate
A supporter of the Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary waves a flag bearing images of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (top), the late Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani (left) and Lebanon's Hizbullah leader Hassan Nasrallah (right) during the funeral procession of Soleimani, Iraqi paramilitary chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, and eight others in Baghdad, January 4 (Ahmad al-Rabaye/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Iran
Iraq
United States
Donald Trump
Esmail Ghaani
Quds Force
Baghdad
Mohammad Javad Zarif

Trump Warns of ‘Heavy Price’ if US Forces Attacked in Iraq

Charles Bybelezer
04/02/2020

US President Donald Trump has warned that Iranian-aligned proxies in Iraq were planning a “sneak attack,” a potentiality he said would prompt a military response carrying a “very heavy price.” It comes on the backdrop of a reported trip to Baghdad by the newly minted head of Iran’s Quds Force, the elite branch of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps responsible for the regime’s military operations abroad. Esmail Ghaani replaced Qasem Soleimani, who was killed in a US drone strike in the Iraqi capital on January 3, an incident to which Tehran responded with coordinated ballistic missile strikes on two bases in Iraq housing US soldiers. Iranian-backed armed groups in Iraq have repeatedly targeted US assets in the country, including a rocket attack last month on Camp Taji that killed an American and a British soldier, as well as a foreign contractor. In response, the White House green-lighted airstrikes on assets belonging to Kataib Hizbullah, an Iranian-backed armed group the US blamed for the assault. Fighters allied with Iran have over the past six months targeted some two dozen US installations in Iraq, as the country has become a primary battleground for tit-for-tat military exchanges between Washington and Tehran. In response to President Trump’s comments, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted: “Don’t be misled by usual warmongers, AGAIN, @realDonaldTrump: Iran has FRIENDS: No one can have MILLIONS of proxies. Unlike the US – which surreptitiously lies, cheats & assassinates… Iran starts no wars, but teaches lessons to those who do.”

