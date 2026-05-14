Trump-Xi Summit Puts Trade, Taiwan, Iran, and Rare Earths on the Table

Giorgia Valente’s report frames President Donald Trump’s Beijing summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping as less a diplomatic breakthrough than a high-stakes exercise in leverage, timing, and political theater. The visit comes after the October 2025 Busan truce, which cooled a tariff war that had pushed duties on Chinese goods as high as 145%, but left the real fights—technology controls, rare earths, Taiwan, Iran, supply chains, and strategic influence—very much alive.

Valente shows a summit built for deliverables, not solutions. A tariff extension here, a rare earth license there, a promise of Chinese purchases of US agricultural goods or aircraft, and perhaps a polished photo-op for two leaders who know the value of stagecraft. One analyst calls it “a second round of Busan,” arguing that what looks like stabilization may really be “calendar management.”

The piece’s strength is how it connects the obvious agenda—trade and tariffs—to the deeper one: power. China dominates key rare earth and critical mineral supply chains, giving Beijing leverage over everything from electric vehicles to defense production. Washington wants relief from that vulnerability without handing Xi symbolic victories on Taiwan, sanctions, or technology. Beijing, for its part, can offer just enough cooperation to keep negotiations alive while preserving pressure points for the next round.

Then comes Iran, the wild card that turns a bilateral summit into a global stress test. President Trump wants China to use its influence with Tehran, but Beijing has little reason to jeopardize access to discounted Iranian oil. At the same time, the Iran war has shown Xi the reach of US and Israeli military power, including artificial intelligence, cyber capabilities, drones, satellites, and integrated battlefield data.

Taiwan remains the nerve center. Beijing is watching for any shift in US language, while Taiwan watches for any careless concession. The fear is not only invasion, but pressure, influence operations, and the slow grinding down of confidence.

Read the full article because Valente captures the summit’s real drama: not whether President Trump and Xi shake hands, but which side walks away with more leverage while the hardest disputes stay open.