Trump’s Ceasefire Push Exposes Rifts Among Israeli Politicians Over Gaza’s ‘Day After’

Gabriel Colodro pulls back the curtain on Israel’s latest political cage match: President Donald Trump is leaning hard on Jerusalem to wind down its Gaza offensive, and three heavyweight voices—MKs Sharon Nir and Simcha Rothman plus retired general-turned-party leader Yair Golan—agree on only one point: Hamas must go. After that, consensus evaporates. Nir wants a region-backed, US-brokered transition; Rothman insists Israel alone should “do the dirty work”; Golan pitches a Saudi-Emirati-Palestinian technocracy featuring comeback kid Mohammed Dahlan. Each plan carries risks, from Lebanon-style mission creep to wishful thinking about Arab League buy-in.

The quarrel matters because the US president’s patience is limited, and global attention is shifting toward Gaza’s “day after.” Colodro captures spirited interviews where barbs fly, alliances wobble, and every suggestion is guaranteed to anger someone. Rothman warns that letting Hamas survive October 7 would invite copycat violence worldwide. Nir points to the Hezbollah front as a model for deterrence. Golan, meanwhile, believes Hamas’s power can be contained while a viable alternative is built from the ground up—with help from Gulf states and a revamped Palestinian Authority.

Want to know why Rothman thinks foreign troops will never set foot in Khan Yunis, or how Nir believes Egypt and the Emirates could keep Hamas down while Israel watches from the sidelines? Curious whether Golan’s double-track blueprint stands a chance? Then treat yourself to the full article where Gabriel Colodro lets the players speak for themselves—fireworks and all. Because if Gaza’s future is a puzzle, these leaders are still arguing over the corner pieces.