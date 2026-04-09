Trump’s Iran Ceasefire Faces Conflicting Claims and Fresh Violence

The latest report from The Media Line staff captures a ceasefire that looked dramatic on paper and messy almost everywhere else. Near the start, the piece lays out President Donald Trump’s announcement of a two-week pause in fighting with Iran, but it quickly becomes clear that Washington and Tehran were not reading from the same hymn sheet.

According to the report, President Trump said he agreed to suspend planned strikes less than two hours before an 8 p.m. deadline, after talks with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir. The American president framed the move as conditional: Iran had to reopen the Strait of Hormuz completely, immediately, and safely. He also said US forces had already achieved their goals and suggested that a 10-point Iranian proposal could serve as the basis for a wider agreement. Pakistan, in turn, invited both sides to keep talking in Islamabad.

Tehran publicly accepted the ceasefire, but with a very different spin. Iranian officials portrayed the pause as a strategic victory and said Washington had, in principle, accepted parts of Iran’s proposal, including sanctions relief, recognition of nuclear enrichment rights, and shipping coordination in the strait. President Trump flatly rejected that version, calling it fraudulent, while the White House insisted the ceasefire reflected American strength.

The story’s real punch comes from what did not stop. Transit through the Strait of Hormuz remained barely alive, with only two vessels reported to have passed by Wednesday afternoon while hundreds of ships, including more than 400 tankers, stayed backed up. Iran was reportedly preparing transit fees. Elsewhere, violence rolled on: Kuwait reported Iranian drone strikes, the United Arab Emirates said it intercepted missiles and drones, and a key Saudi oil pipeline was reportedly hit. Israel, for its part, said the ceasefire did not apply to Lebanon and kept striking Hezbollah targets in Beirut.

By the end, the piece leaves readers with a plain truth: this was less a neat peace deal than a shaky pause surrounded by conflicting claims, fresh attacks, and open threats. Read the full article, because the fine print here is where the real story lives.