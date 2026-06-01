Trump’s Iran Strategy Becomes a Chessboard Spanning Hormuz, Tehran, and Washington

Dr. Iman Foroutan’s opinion piece presents President Donald Trump’s Iran policy as less a single move than a sprawling chessboard: uranium, oil prices, military pressure, midterm politics, China, Europe, Israel, and the Iranian opposition all moving at once.

Foroutan argues that the US president is trying to solve several problems without sending large numbers of American troops into Iran. Washington needs to secure hundreds of kilograms of enriched uranium, reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and reduce oil prices before Labor Day and the midterm elections. At the same time, President Trump is using the pressure around Hormuz to remind Europe and China how much their economies depend on Gulf energy flows.

The piece sees no American retreat. Instead, it describes the United States moving advanced military assets into the region while keeping sanctions, blockades, and economic restrictions firmly in place. The Islamic Republic, in Foroutan’s telling, understands that Washington holds many of the cards and is trying to survive by dragging out talks, absorbing pressure, and relying on internal hard-liners who cannot easily accept President Trump’s demands.

Israel sits close to the center of this argument. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly said regime change in Iran is needed, while Reza Pahlavi has gained attention as a possible figure in a future transition. Foroutan suggests President Trump may support pressure on the regime without wanting to look like the public architect of its fall.

The domestic US angle is just as sharp. Lower oil prices, falling interest rates, and a stronger economy could help Republicans gain seats in Congress, giving President Trump more room to pursue his wider foreign policy agenda.

Foroutan’s piece closes with a grim warning: While great powers calculate, Iran’s rulers continue executing innocent people to frighten the population and prevent another uprising. Read the full piece for the argument behind the chess metaphor: In Foroutan’s view, President Trump is not only playing Tehran, but Beijing, Moscow, Europe, Arab capitals, Israel, and Washington’s own political calendar.