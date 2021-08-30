Trying to Save Expo 2020, UAE Reopens Its Gates to Vaccinated Tourists

As the opening date for Expo 2020 draws near, the United Arab Emirates has reopened its borders to tourists from any country where proof of COVID-19 vaccination can be obtained. The edict goes into effect on Monday. For the first time in months, the daily number of new cases has fallen below 1,000. Tourists will be required to take PCR tests upon arrival at the airport. Prior to the COVID pandemic, the UAE committed to hosting Dubai Expo 2020 – a six-month exhibition akin to a World’s Fair emphasizing technology, as a booster for its economy. With the onset of the pandemic, it was postponed to the end of 2021. It is now scheduled to open on October 1 for 182 days. Its motto is “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future.”