Tunis Talks Take Terrific Turn, Transition to Tranquil Tripoli Tangible

Libyan representatives meeting in Geneva have agreed on a blueprint for installing a stable, elected government and restoring peace to the African country ravaged by civil war, United Nations officials reported on Saturday. According to acting UN envoy to Libya, Stephanie Williams, the mechanism agreed on by members of rival factions outlines the selection of a transitional government in a matter of weeks, en route to general elections in one year’s time. Williams said it was the “best possible compromise,” reached three months after 75 Libyan leaders arrived in Tunisia for strained negotiations amid a fragile cease-fire. When those talks eventually stalled, a smaller group of diplomats was taken to Switzerland, where on Saturday the deal was signed. The larger group of 75 representatives waiting in Tunis will vote next week on the Geneva understandings. The negotiations, held between the internationally recognized Government of National Accord based in Tripoli and the eastern Libyan National Army headed by renegade general Khalifa Haftar, were made possible after an October truce that followed a failed assault on Tripoli by Haftar’s troops.