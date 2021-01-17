This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours this holiday season.
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Tunis Talks Take Terrific Turn, Transition to Tranquil Tripoli Tangible
(Pixabay)
Mideast Daily News
Libya
transitional government
Government of National Accord
Libyan National Army
Khalifa Haftar

Tunis Talks Take Terrific Turn, Transition to Tranquil Tripoli Tangible

Uri Cohen
01/17/2021

Libyan representatives meeting in Geneva have agreed on a blueprint for installing a stable, elected government and restoring peace to the African country ravaged by civil war, United Nations officials reported on Saturday. According to acting UN envoy to Libya, Stephanie Williams, the mechanism agreed on by members of rival factions outlines the selection of a transitional government in a matter of weeks, en route to general elections in one year’s time. Williams said it was the “best possible compromise,” reached three months after 75 Libyan leaders arrived in Tunisia for strained negotiations amid a fragile cease-fire. When those talks eventually stalled, a smaller group of diplomats was taken to Switzerland, where on Saturday the deal was signed. The larger group of 75 representatives waiting in Tunis will vote next week on the Geneva understandings. The negotiations, held between the internationally recognized Government of National Accord based in Tripoli and the eastern Libyan National Army headed by renegade general Khalifa Haftar, were made possible after an October truce that followed a failed assault on Tripoli by Haftar’s troops.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.